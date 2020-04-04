Davido Reacts After Kiddominant, Peruzzi Reveal Songs They Wrote For Him

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido reacted after his crew member, Peruzzi and music producer, Kiddominant revealed the songs they each wrote for him.

The musical duo made this revelation during a live session on Instagram page.

Peruzzi revealed that he was the brain behind some of the DMW CEO’s hit tracks like FIA, Nwa Baby, Risky and Assurance while Kiddominant said he also wrote Dodo, Fall, The Money and Like Dat.

Davido, who was watching the live session with other fans, took to the comment section to reveal he also wrote a song so they don’t outshine him.

Read Also: ‘Why I Can’t Do Giveaways’ – Davido

See the screenshot below: