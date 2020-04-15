Davido Reacts As Nigerian Man Names Son After Him (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has reacted after an enthusiastic fan named his newborn son after him.

The fan, identified as ‘Davido Twin’ on Twitter, pointed out that he and his wife had named their son after the afro-music star because they wanted to tap into his success.

The fan also pointed out that he had made the move out of the love he has for the singer.

Reacting to ‘Davido Twin’s’ post, the singer asked for proof as he pointed out that he was about to also bless the man and his son.

See Photo Here: