Davido Shares Beautiful Portrait Of His Girlfriend, Kids

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido shared a beautiful art portrait of himself, his Chioma Avril Rowland and his three children.
The singer has two daughters, Imade Adeleke and Hailey Adeleke from two different babymamas.
Davido also welcomed a son with his fiancée, who has gone into isolation after she tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer shared the beautiful framework he received from a fan.
The father of three also asked the fan to deliver the beautiful piece once the ban on movement gets lifted.
Read Also: OAP Dotun Calls Out Governors For Suspending Lockdown For Easter
See the full post below: