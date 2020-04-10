Davido Shares Beautiful Portrait Of His Girlfriend, Kids

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido shared a beautiful art portrait of himself, his Chioma Avril Rowland and his three children.

The singer has two daughters, Imade Adeleke and Hailey Adeleke from two different babymamas.

Davido also welcomed a son with his fiancée, who has gone into isolation after she tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer shared the beautiful framework he received from a fan.

The father of three also asked the fan to deliver the beautiful piece once the ban on movement gets lifted.

See the full post below: