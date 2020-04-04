Davido Shares New Version Of Dami Duro (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido finally gave the backstory of his second single, ‘Dami Duro’ and gave his fans the opportunity to listen to the ‘never-heard before’ version of it.

The singer, who received a lot of accolades for the track, recounted Shizzi’s contribution.

Davido said it was the Nigerian record producer that switched the beats of the song and this was after he left his alma mata, Babcock University.

The father of three then asked DJ ECool to play the initial version and the fine-tuned version to show the difference.

Read Also: Davido Reacts After Kiddominant, Peruzzi Reveal Songs They Wrote For Him

Watch the video below: