Davido Weeps Over Death Of King Jhafi (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido broke down in tears as he mourned the death of his close friend, Ahmed, popularly known as King Jhafi.

Popular singer, Davido
Popular singer, Davido

The singer, who lost his friend on Monday, didn’t reveal the cause of his death.

Taking to his Instagram page, Davido shared a video with the caption;

“RIP KING JHAFFI !!!!! WTF MAN … my boy gone … FUCK 2020 😡“

Information Nigeria recalls the father of three got a second coronavirus test and it came back negative.

The singer is currently heartbroken as he shared the above photo of him on his Insta story.

Watch the video below:

