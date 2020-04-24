Davido’s First Babymama, Sophie Momodu Reveals How Smart Imade Is At 4

Singer, Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu has revealed how smart their daughter, Imade Adeleke is at the age of 4.

Taking to Twitter, the single mother of one and fashion entrepreneur revealed the shocking use of vocabulary by her daughter.

The entrepreneur tweeted;

”Guys my 4yr old daughter just said ‘I’m perplexed’. at this point we might as well just hand her a Harvard certificate and tell her she’s free to go. It is something new everyday with her.”

See the tweet below: