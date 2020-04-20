Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Ace musician, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that his fiancée and mother of his son, Chioma Avril Rowland has tested negative for coronavirus.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer disclosed that she had contacted the deadly disease on the 27th of March.

Taking to Twitter late Sunday night, the singer revealed his girlfriend has recovered.

“Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..”

See the tweet below: