Davido’s Tattoo ‘Missing’ On Tacha’s Chest (Photo)

Popular Nigerian reality Tv star, Natacha Akide alias Tacha declared the infamous tattoo of singer, Davido ‘missing’ on her chest.

This comes after the controversial ex-BBnaija star shared a couple of stunning photos from a recent photoshoot via Instagram.

A fan noticed that the tattoo inked between the reality Tv star’s breast was no longer visible and proceeded to ask her on its whereabouts.

The reality Tv star simple replied; “Missing”.

Read Also: Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude To Mompha After Receiving Surprise

See screenshots of their exchange below: