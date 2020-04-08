Dayo Amusa Takes On A Practical Course With A Man On Instagram

Popular Yoruba actress, Dayo Amusa has caused a stir online after she engaged in a live chat with a man via Instagram on Tuesday.

The controversial actress brought out her playful side as she demonstrated how to perform a sex act in a relationship during the chat dubbed ”Get Personal with Hg2″ on the photo-sharing app.

During the whole incident, Amusa advised the man to buy a ripe pawpaw and practice with it first before testing his skills on his wife.

Fans have bashed the actress for speaking so freely about the topic.

