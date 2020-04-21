Delta Residents To Compulsorily Use Face Masks In Public

Delta State Government says residents would be made to compulsorily use face masks as part of measures to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Tuesday while briefing the media on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting held virtually and presided by the Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to Aniagwu, the governor would send an Executive Bill to the House of Assembly for a law on the compulsory use of face mask.

“During the Exco meeting presided by our governor, we also resolved that all protocols must be observed in the process of awarding contracts or procurements to ensure transparency and for our people to always get value for their money.

“We are concerned about the lives of our people and a decision to send a Bill to the House of Assembly to make it compulsory for everyone to wear face mask before appearing in the public was taken.

“The decision to lockdown the state was reviewed and we expressed satisfaction that the proactive lockdown of the state had paid off as it has ensured that the number of Covid-19 cases in the state remained at four.

“We have taken a lot of samples for test and so far, the results that we have received came out negative; it is unfortunate that we lost one person and we are grateful to God that the three cases that we have are doing well.

“Once their results come out negative twice, they will return to their families.

“By next week, government will provide face masks free to the people; officials of the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) have praised the state government for the level of preparedness for the Covid-19.

“But, in spite of the proactive steps taken, we are not praying for people to come to the centres notwithstanding the high level of facilities at the centres,” he said.