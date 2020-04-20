Deportation Of Almajiri Is Unreasonable: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has criticized Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje for approving the deportation of almajiris in the State.

Recall that Ganduje said the deportation was taken to reduce the risk of exposing almajiris to the deadly coronavirus.

He was quoted as saying, “This is to reduce the risk of exposing them to Coronavirus and related hardship from the lockdown that will further affect them.”

Reacting to the report, the former lawmaker on his Twitter handle described the deportation of Almajiri as unconscionable.

See his tweet below: