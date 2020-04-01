Diamond Platnumz Manager Recovers From Coronavirus

Diamond Platnumz manager, Sallam Sharaf has become the second person to recover from Coronavirus in Tanzania.

Recall it was reported that Sallam confirmed that he was infected with the virus in an Instagram post he shared.

Sallam had tested positive for the virus on March 14 after his trip to Switzerland, Denmark and France.

Read Also: [Photos]: Diamond Platnumz Expecting 4th Child With New Girlfriend

Taking to his IG page on Tuesday, March 31, Sallam disclosed that he is out of isolation after testing negative twice for the novel Coronavirus.

He wrote in his Instagram post;

”After 14 days got tested twice and both results came back negative and now am out of Isolation Centre. Thanks to Allah, Thanks to Doctors, Nurses and the government.”