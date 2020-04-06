Entertainment

Do Giveaway – Fan Tell Actress Moyo Lawal

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Circulation Of Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Oyo To Test 10,000 Persons For COVID-19

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the state government will conduct COVID-19 test on at least 10,000 people...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 104-Year-Old Woman Becomes Oldest Survivor

104-year-old Ada Zanusso from Italy defied all odds to stay alive after testing positive for coronavirus, Daily Mail reports.The...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Bayern Munich Set To Resume Training Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Bayern Munich squad will train “in small groups” on Monday, the club has confirmed.The first-team players would follow...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: US Warns Citizens Seeking Evacuation From Nigeria

As numbers of US citizens in Nigeria clamour for evacuation from Nigeria over the novel coronavirus, the US mission...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal got more than she bargained for after she took to her IG page to share a video of herself working out.

A fan not impressed by this, slammed that actress to stop showing off her body and instead do a giveaway for her fans.

Read Also: Many People Don’t Know What They Want, They Just Follow The Crowd – Moyo Lawal

Moyo shared the video with the caption;

 

Not long after she shared the video, the fan replied saying;

“aunty do give away nor dey show us ur kpomo, this not want we need now”

See the comment below;

Previous articleNo Research Linking 5G Network With COVID-19: Minister
Next article“I’ve Been Seeing Your Talk Show That’s Getting You In Trouble” – Davido Tells Ubi Franklin (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

‘Funke Akindele Should Have Been Fined, Not Arrested’ – Toka McBaror

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nollywood filmmaker, Toka Mcbaror, has shared his thoughts on the arrest of actress Funke Akindele.In a video shared to his Instagram page, the Nollywood...
Read more

BBNaija Stars Take On #DontRush TikTok Challenge (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Some of the 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates finally participated in the ‘Don’t Rush/ BopDaddyChallenge’ TikTok challenge currently trending on social media.One of the reality...
Read more

Court Sentences Funke Akindele, Husband To 14 Days Community Service

Entertainment Verity Awala - 0
A Magistrate court sitting in Lagos has sentenced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a JJC skills to 14 days community...
Read more

House Party: Adunniade Backs Funke Akindele (Photo)

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Actress Adunniade has come out to defend her embattled colleague, Funke Akindele who was arraigned by the Lagos state government for flouting the order...
Read more
- Advertisement -