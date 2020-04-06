Do Giveaway – Fan Tell Actress Moyo Lawal

Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal got more than she bargained for after she took to her IG page to share a video of herself working out.

A fan not impressed by this, slammed that actress to stop showing off her body and instead do a giveaway for her fans.

Moyo shared the video with the caption;

Not long after she shared the video, the fan replied saying;

“aunty do give away nor dey show us ur kpomo, this not want we need now”

See the comment below;