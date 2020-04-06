Do Giveaway – Fan Tell Actress Moyo Lawal

Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal got more than she bargained for after she took to her IG page to share a video of herself working out.
A fan not impressed by this, slammed that actress to stop showing off her body and instead do a giveaway for her fans.
Read Also: Many People Don’t Know What They Want, They Just Follow The Crowd – Moyo Lawal
Moyo shared the video with the caption;
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile I have been stretching a lot, and it has done wonders for my knees (they ache me like crazy and you know I like playplay 🙈) ….. …… p.s if I hear piiiiim that , this is not exercise , do it now 🙄let me see , if you zoom , spiritual slap 🙄🙄🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️…. #Moyoorfierce #ML
Not long after she shared the video, the fan replied saying;
“aunty do give away nor dey show us ur kpomo, this not want we need now”
See the comment below;