Doctor Shares Reason People Need To Stop Staying Too Long In The Toilet

A popular doctor on social media known as Aproko Doctor has revealed the reason people need to stop sitting on a toilet seat for so long.

According to the doctor, so many people enjoy staying so long in the toilet, forgetting that there are some health risks to it.

In his words;

”Some of you will never stand up from the toilet if your legs don’t tingle. Then you can’t walk properly for like 20 seconds.

”Your excuse: you think better in the toilet. Liar, you’re just using your phone. Continue, one day you’ll shxt blood and Agbo jedi won’t save you.”