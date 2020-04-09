Don Jazzy Makes Shocking Revelation On Instagram

Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has confessed to sleeping with an adult movie star during a question and answer session on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls Don Jazzy had uploaded a bedroom photo of himself and his lifelong crush, Rihanna via the photo-sharing platform.

On Wednesday, the Mavin Record boss made the shocking revelation and he also added that women, who indulge in making x-rated films, are good friends to keep because they are genuine.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Nigerian Woman Who Thinks COVID 19 Does Not Affect Children Of Isreal

See the music producer’s post below;