Don Jazzy Reacts As Adekunle Gold Recounts How He Referred To Him As ‘Dad’ 9 Years Ago

Popular Singer, Adekunle Gold came up with a new way to connect more with his fans and followers at large.

The singer dropped a link where he would send promotional letters to the his fans and followers’ inboxes.

In one of the mail, the singer recounted how he sent messages to Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy 9 years ago, begging for him to be employed as the official graphics designer for Mo’Hits records.

The singer reposted the screenshots via Instagram in a bid to encourage people who are still struggling not to give up on chasing their dreams.

The ‘Orente’ crooner referred to Don Jazzy as “Dad”, “Mohit Lord” in the messages.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the soon to be dad wrote;

”I really called jazzy DAD. LOOL“

Reacting to the tweet, Don Jazzy tweeted;

“Lol you wey senior me haha. I’m super proud of man you have grown to become o. You have a super fan in me. And I believe you still so much more to show the world. GOD bless bro.“

See their exchange below:

See the screenshot of the message and the below: