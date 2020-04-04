Don’t Accept Any Help From China, Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to accept any form of assistance from China.

This is coming after some conspiracy theories claims about the plan of China to launch a 5G network which is very dangerous to human health.

Also Read: Fani-Kayode: I Have Never Been Ashamed Of Being A Nigerian Until FG Beggged Elon Musk For Ventilator

Reacting to this trend on social media, the former minister took to his Twitter handle to warn President Buhari not to even accept any vaccine from China which is the epicenter of the coronavirus that has led to lockdown in several countries.