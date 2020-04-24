Don’t Be A Hero On The Street While Your Family Is Begging For COVID 19 Relief Pack – Sharon Ooja

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has shared her thoughts on celebrities taking to social media to show that they have been helping the less privilege during this lockdown.

According to the actress, while these people are helping, they should not ignore their own families who may also need their help.

Read Also: What Nigerian actress, Sharon Ooja wore to the Film Gala will blow your mind!

Taking to social media, the actress wrote;

The likes of Tonto Dikeh, Foluke Daramola amongst others are some of the celebrities who have taken it upon themselves to help the less privileged during these trying times.