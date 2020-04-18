Don’t Come To Abba Kyari‘s Burial Ceremony, Presidency Warns Nigerians

The warning was given by Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president, in Abuja, while adding that Kyari’s burial is strictly private.

The Presidential aide urged Nigerians to observe Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and Ministry of Health order against Coronavirus.

His words, “After this event, there would be no ceremony such as receiving of condolence visits. People must observe the existing regulations put in place by NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health.

“He was brought here for the wife to take a final look before he is laid to rest”.