Don’t Feel Sorry For Wole Soyinka – Reno Omokri

Award-winning Nigerian author Professor Wole Soyinka has always gotten under the skin of many politicians.

In a turn of event, Soyinka was slammed by Buhari, the same president he showed support for and this has gotten Reno Omokri, a former aide to Jonathan, talking.

According to Omokri, no one should feel sorry for Soyinka as he also insulted Jonathan and his wife, Patience, calling her a hippopotamus.

In his words;

”FUNNY but TRUE.

“Ex-President Jonathan EVER once INSULTED Wole Soyinka. Yet Professor Wole Soyinka insulted him and his wife on MULTIPLE occasions, including calling Patience Jonathan a hippopotamus.

“Wole Soyinka PRAISED Buhari on MULTIPLE occasions.

“Yet, today, General Buhari is insulting Soyinka as a busybody. Don’t feel sorry for Soyinka. He helped put us in the mess the nation is going through.

“He is not an elder statesman. He is an accomplice to General Buhari, who he fell out with after Buhari refused to dance to his tune.”