Don’t Invite Chinese Doctors To Nigeria: Melaye Warns Buhari

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against inviting Chinese doctors to Nigeria amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire revealed that an 18-man team of medical experts from China, including doctors, nurses and other medical experts are expected in Nigeria.

The former lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial District urged Buhari to stop the invitation of the Chinese doctors.

According to him, if their arrival leads to outrageous increase in COVID-19 cases, the Federal Government and Minister of Health will be held responsible.

