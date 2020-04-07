Coronavirus

Don’t Invite Chinese Doctors To Nigeria: Melaye Warns Buhari

By Olayemi Oladotun

Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against inviting Chinese doctors to Nigeria amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire revealed that an 18-man team of medical experts from China, including doctors, nurses and other medical experts are expected in Nigeria.

The former lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial District urged Buhari to stop the invitation of the Chinese doctors.

Also Read: COVID-19: 75 In Contact With Suspected UITH Case – Kwara Govt

According to him, if their arrival leads to outrageous increase in COVID-19 cases, the Federal Government and Minister of Health will be held responsible.

See his tweet below:

