Don’t Let The Internet Rush You, Nobody Is Posting Their Failures – Ramseh Nouah Tells Fans

Legendary Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah has taken out time to advise his teeming fans against getting pushed by what they see on the internet.

According to the popular actor, nobody goes to the internet to post their failures.

The legendary actor is one of the few Nollywood practitioners to have graced the big screen for over 20 years and still counting.

Only recently, an old movie he featured prominently in ‘living in bondage’ was created again.

He wrote:

Dont let the internet rush you, Nobody is posting their failures