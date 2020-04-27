Don’t Read Speech Today, Speak From Your Heart: Yul Edochie Charges Buhari

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has charged President Muhammadu Buhari not to read from a prepared speech when he addresses Nigerians on Monday.

The popular actor charged him to rather speak to Nigerians from his heart.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Monday, 27th April.

He is scheduled to address Nigerians at exactly 8pm on Monday.

See what he wrote below:

Dear President @MBuhari drop paper.

Don’t read speech today.

Speak to Nigerians from your heart.