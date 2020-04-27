Don’t Read Speech Today, Speak From Your Heart: Yul Edochie Charges Buhari

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has charged President Muhammadu Buhari not to read from a prepared speech when he addresses Nigerians on Monday.
The popular actor charged him to rather speak to Nigerians from his heart.
He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Monday, 27th April.
He is scheduled to address Nigerians at exactly 8pm on Monday.
See what he wrote below:
Dear President @MBuhari drop paper.
Don’t read speech today.
Speak to Nigerians from your heart.
— Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) April 27, 2020