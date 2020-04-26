Don’t Resort To Self-Help, Kaduna Govt Warns Residents

The kaduna Government has advised residents against self-help following violence and unwarranted attacks in some parts of the state.

According to government authorities, resident in communities in Kajuru Local Government Area should maintain peace, stop killings and violence — as government is doing their best to stop the incessant bloodshed in the area.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said this during the government security engagement on Sunday over renewed violence in the area at the weekend.

”Fulani while grazing come under attack, they must not take the laws in to their hands but rather they must recourse to the law and government.

”Similarly, should Adara, in the course of farming and other activities come under attack, they must recourse to the law and not engage in jungle justice.

”This is not a banana republic.

“As a serious government, together with the security agencies, we have had cause to meet with the Adara and Fulani youths, District Head, Ward Heads and Ardos at different meetings to appeal for peace and restraint from self-help.

”Security operatives are working round the clock and will not waver for a second should anyone be found wanting in the unfortunate situation we find ourselves.

‘’As a government, we will not shy away from confronting threats to peace, law and order.

“We will also not shy away from taking hard decisions that will better common good and public interest as government will not toy with constitutional and statutory responsibilities,’’ he said.

”We must work hard to free our humanity from the clutches of evil-minded individuals who want violence and killings to be entrenched in our communities.

‘’There is no justification for killings and maiming people on their farms or homes.

”People in their huts or while grazing are attacked and killed for no reasons but sheer cruelty and evil. We must rise and support government and security agencies in tackling this unwholesome trend.

‘’What we are experiencing here is inhumanity perpetrated by criminals, and criminals must not be shielded with religious and ethnic identities,” he said.