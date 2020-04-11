‘Don’t Treat Coronavirus Patients Privately’ – Minister Warns Health Workers

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has cautioned health workers against privately attending to patients suspected to be infected with Coronavirus.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force daily media briefing on Friday, the health minister instructed all health workers to refer all cases to certified healthcare facilities for isolation and management.

The minister said;

”All medical practitioners, health care workers and also the public are reminded that COVID-19 is such a highly infectious disease and they should abstain from trying to privately treat or manage these cases in their homes.

“Only designated treatment centre can provide safe isolation and management of COVID-19 patients.

“All designated isolation and treatment centres have adequate supplies to manage cases and there is no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment and no fear of shortage in the short term for health workers.”