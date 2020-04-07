Drake Vibes To Rema’s ‘Dumebi’; Hints On Collaborating With Him

Popular Canadian rapper, Drake held a live session via Instagram on Monday and he played some songs to entertain his fans.

A video clip fast circulating online captures the moment the rapper was singing and grooving to ‘Dumebi’ by budding Nigerian teenage singer, Rema.

While listening to the hit track, Drake said;

“Big up Rema too. We have sick songs together…” He then continued playing the song.

Information Nigeria recalls another international act, Koffee commended the Nigerian rapper‘s style of music.

During the Instagram Live session, Drake also premiered a new song he’s been working on.



Watch the video below: