Dual Citizenship With Nigerian Passport Should Be Illegal – Brymo

Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo, has shared his opinion on what it means to have dual citizenship with a Nigerian passport.

Brymo pointed out that many Nigerians who have dual citizenships are only in love with Nigeria from afar.

The singer stressed that Nigeria has only become an option for them when they want pleasure.

READ ALSO – Keep My Name Out Of Your Mouth, Brymo Slams Troll Who Said He Has Faded

The singer who just released his 7th studio album called out that having dual citizenship with a Nigerian passport should now be considered illegal.

See His Post Here: