Easter: Akeredolu Makes U-turn, Locks Down Ondo Over COVID-19

By Valerie Oke

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has made a U-turn on the relaxation of religious gatherings in the state so as to enable Christians to celebrate Easter.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter on Friday, he said the u-turn became necessary after meeting with the leadership of Christians Association of Nigeria(CAN).

He wrote: “I’ve heard you all and your concerns on the need to #LockDownOndo. I have just concluded a meeting with CAN and we have resolved that the services will not hold again. Thanks for your concerns. Stay blessed and Happy Easter to all.”

Read: Coronavirus: Akeredolu Grants Permission For Church Easter Service

