Easter Message: Let’s Keep Hope Alive, El-Rufai Tells Christians

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has urged Christians to keep hope alive as the world undergoes the pains of COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said this in a statement on Saturday, while congratulating Christians on the celebration of Easter festivities.

Speaking via his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai urged people to adhere strictly to the preventive measures laid down by the government.

He added that humanity will rise above the devastation and disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic, stating, “we have to keep hope alive even in these dire moments.”

The governor pointed out that the message of Easter; victory over darkness, reflects “the uniquely difficult circumstances in which Easter is being celebrated this year.”

According to El-Rufai, the unique circumstance posed by COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on formal acts of worship to celebrate Easter, thereby, “the closure of churches due to quarantine conditions in many places across the world makes it impossible to celebrate Easter in the traditional way; a most unusual development.”

“Just as the pains and humiliation of the Crucifixion ended in the triumph of the resurrection, today’s difficulties shall provide renewal, a chance to give thanks anew to Almighty God,” the governor assured.