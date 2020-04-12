General NewsWorld news

Easter Message: Light Overcomes Darkness – Oueen Elizabeth Tells Christians

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has sent a message of hope to Christians in Britain as the Country battles with the coronavirus pandemic that have killed thousands.

Queen Elizabeth II, became queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on Feb. 6, 1952, after her father, King George VI passed away.

And the 93-year-old queen who has navigated a world war, survived poisoning, seen 12 US presidents come and go, said on Saturday that coronavirus will ‘not overcome’ the UK but rather people should look unto the light and hope that Easter brings.

READ ALSO – Anthony Joshua Brags About Being Yoruba In Front Of Queen Elizabeth At Commonwealth Service (Video)

In a message released on Twitter, the Queen said in part: “This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever…”

Watch The Video Here:

