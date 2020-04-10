Easter Message: This Is Time To Remain Hopeful, Faithful: Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari in his goodwill message to Christians in celebration of Easter has expressed that this is the time to emulate Jesus Christ by imbibing a spirit of sacrifice and perseverance to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari in his Easter message urged Christians to rekindle their faith in Christ because they will overcome.

Buhari also commended and identified the encouraging containment and ameliorating strategies put in place by members of the Presidential Task Force to combat COVID-19.

According to the President, measures like restriction of movements and closure of business premises put in place by the Federal Government is a sacrifice in everybody’s interest to save Nigeria from calamity.