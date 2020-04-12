Trending

Easter Presents A Fresh Hope, Says Sanwo-Olu

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with Christians in the state on the special celebration of Easter.

Read AlsoSanwo-Olu Felicitates With Dangote At 63

The governor in his speech stated that the special day in these extraordinary times presents a fresh hope that our sacrifice will lead to a better future.

“Easter in these extraordinary times presents a fresh hope that our sacrifice will lead to a better future.

“The death & resurrection of Jesus Christ should typify love & tolerance.

“Our security agencies have been charged to increase their activities in this period for our safety.

“Like Jesus who sacrificed himself for mankind, I want to remind us as a people to brace up as we collectively work to end the spread of #COVID19 by staying at home and cooperating with government to end this with uncommon resolve and dedication.

 

 

