Easter Presents A Fresh Hope, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with Christians in the state on the special celebration of Easter.
The governor in his speech stated that the special day in these extraordinary times presents a fresh hope that our sacrifice will lead to a better future.
“Easter in these extraordinary times presents a fresh hope that our sacrifice will lead to a better future.
“The death & resurrection of Jesus Christ should typify love & tolerance.
“Our security agencies have been charged to increase their activities in this period for our safety.
“Like Jesus who sacrificed himself for mankind, I want to remind us as a people to brace up as we collectively work to end the spread of #COVID19 by staying at home and cooperating with government to end this with uncommon resolve and dedication.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 12, 2020
