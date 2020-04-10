Easter: Rivers Relaxes Restriction On Religious Gatherings

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has announced that the state would be relaxing the restrictions on religious gatherings in the state on Friday, 10th and Sunday, 12th April to enable both Christians and Muslims observe their prayers.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, the governor said the relaxation would only take account of the aforementioned dates.

“In the Spirit of Easter, therefore, and after a careful review of the state of COVID 19 situation in our State, we have decided to temporarily relax the restriction on large religious gathering, as follows:

“Friday 10th April 2020 – all Moslem faithful should observe Juma’at prayers in their mosques or prayer grounds throughout the State and pray for the peace, forgiveness and the blessings of Allah upon the State.

“Sunday 12th April 2020 – all Christians should have Easter Church Services with their full congregation and pray to God to forgive us of our sins, continue to intervene in our affairs and protect the State and our people from the Coronavirus.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the relaxation on mass religious gathering is limited only to the afore-mentioned respective dates.

“All other restrictions, including the closure of markets, night-clubs, cinemas, beer parlours, public burials, weddings, parks as well as the closure of our air, land, and sea routes into the State, shall remain in force until further notice.

“Once again, thank you for your support and cooperation as we work collectively to keep our dear Rivers State safe and secure from Coronavirus and other afflictions.

“I wish you all a happy Easter celebration, while trusting on your prayers for God to heal our land and see us through.

