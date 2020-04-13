LifestyleHealth and Food

Edo State Gets Two Coronavirus Testing Laboratory

By Olayemi Oladotun

Edo State Government has revealed that it has gotten two additional Coronavirus testing laboratories in the State.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki disclosed this in his Easter address.

Also Read: COVID-19: Niger Traces, Quarantines 53 Contacts Of Confirmed Cases

He revealed that the testing facilities are at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City.

He said the state plans to screen over 500,000 citizens across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo within the next few weeks.

The Governor expressed that efforts have been intensified to contain the virus in the State.

