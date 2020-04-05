Eight Fresh COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Toll Rises To 232

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday evening confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus in the country.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State,” NCDC tweeted.

As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.”

Director-General NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, earlier this week disclosed that his team was tracing about 6,000 people who had contacts with COVID-19 patients in Lagos and Abuja.

As the number has climbed up to 232 cases from 111 cases at the time he made the disclosure, and going by NCDC method of tracing Nigeria is looking at least 13,000 people for tests.

Nigeria Government has also expressed that the country may experience “exponential” increase in coronavirus infections in “days ahead” if the contacts of confirmed cases are not tracked down quicker.