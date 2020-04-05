Coronavirus

Eight Fresh COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Toll Rises To 232

By Editor

Editor
Gbenga Odunsi is a dynamic online editor and experienced Investigative journalist. Odunsi studied History and International Studies at Olabisi Onabanjo University, graduating in 2012. But his professional media career had kicked off in 2008, when, as a 200-level student, he began writing for Ogun Parrot, a community newspaper. He has served as Deputy Editor/Social Media Personnel at Quakes News Media, Abuja; Editor at AljazirahNigeria Newspapers, Abuja, and Editor at News Express Nigeria, in Lagos. Currently, Odunsi edits Information Nigeria, a leading online news platform in Nigeria. Odunsi can be reached on editor@informationnigeria.org

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday evening confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus in the country.

“Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State,” NCDC tweeted.

As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.”

Director-General NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, earlier this week disclosed that his team was tracing about 6,000 people who had contacts with COVID-19 patients in Lagos and Abuja.

As the number has climbed up to 232 cases from 111 cases at the time he made the disclosure, and going by NCDC method of tracing Nigeria is looking at least 13,000 people for tests.

Nigeria Government has also expressed that the country may experience “exponential” increase in coronavirus infections in “days ahead” if the contacts of confirmed cases are not tracked down quicker.

