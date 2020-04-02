Eight Suspected Coronavirus Cases Test Negative In Ebonyi

The Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has revealed that eight persons suspected to have been infected with coronavirus in the state have tested negative.

The Governor made this known Wednesday, April 1, during a statewide broadcast at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Governor went on to reiterate that the state has no confirmed COVID-19 case.

During the Statewide broadcast, he went further to reveal that his administration has stepped up efforts to combat the virus by establishing Observation Centres in six locations across the state.