El-Rufai Is A Virus – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has again taken a swipe at El-Rufai using a COVID 19 reference.
According to the Nigerian author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, he invented social distancing even before COVID 19 surfaced.
In his words;
”I actually invented social distancing long before #COVID19 made it widespread. In this photograph, I am maintaining social distance from a virus that promotes ethnic and religious bigotry!”
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 26, 2020