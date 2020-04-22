El-Rufai Recovers, Tests Negative For COVID-19

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has recovered from COVID-19 after over three weeks of testing positive to the disease.

The governor made the announcement of his recovery on Twitter on Wednesday, saying he tested negative twice for the disease.

The governor had attended a virtual meeting chaired by his deputy on Monday with grown beards, after speculations filled social media that he was in critical condition and placed in Intensive Care Unit(ICU).

The governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan made this known via Twitter saying, “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results”.