El-rufai Slashes Appointees’ Salary By 50% To Fund Relief Items

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has announced a 50% cut in salaries of all government appointees and senior civil servants to fund palliatives for citizens of the State.

This was made known In a statement by the media aide to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye.

Commissioners, permanent secretaries, special advisersNew, and heads of agencies are those affected by the order according to the statement.

Going further, El-Rufai also directed that each of the concerned persons should donate N500,000 in April 2020 while the 50 per cent salary donations would be effective in the subsequent months till the lockdown is lifted in the state.