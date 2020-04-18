El-Rufai’s Son Apologizes For Rape, Tribalism Tweet (Photo)

Bello El-Rufai, one of the sons of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has apologized over a tweet suggesting the rape of a Twitter user’s mother.

Bello El-Rufai, 32, on Sunday threatened to “pass to his friends” the mother of @thanos_zer after a Twitter disagreement escalated.

“Oh and tell your mother I’m passing her to my friends tonight. No Igbo sounds please!” Mr. El-Rufai had said in a private message to @thanos_zer.

The private message was later made public and elicited outrage on social media, with several civil society groups calling for Mr. El-Rufai’s prosecution under the Cybercrime Act.

His mother, Hadiza, also appeared to condone her son’s behavior after she responded to the tweet saying “all is fair in love and war.”

Mrs. El-Rufai later apologized for her tweet, saying she would “never condone sexual abuse in any shape or form.”

Bello, however, after much pressure, sent out an apology as she said his comment was made in the heat of the moment.

See Photo Here: