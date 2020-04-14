Metro News

El-Rufai’s Wife Scolds Son Over Rape Threat, Tribalism

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Hadiza El-Rufai, first lady of Kaduna State, has scolded her son, Bello, for threatening to rape the mother of a twitter user.

Mrs El-Rufai was on Sunday attacked for taking her son’s side, after she had tweeted in support of Bello, even before understanding why he was being called out by Twitter users.

However, upon going through the tweets and understanding what her son had done, the first lady apologised, saying that she has had a conversation with him.

She said she would never condone sexual abuse in any shape or form.

The drama started when Bello El-Rufai described US President Donald Trump as incompetent over his handling of COVID-19 pandemic, which subsequently degenerated into personal attacks between Bello and a Twitter user.

A Twitter user, Consigliere, kicked against Bello’s opinion, statting that Trump was more competent than President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai (Bello’s father).

Bello fired back at Consigliere thus; “Tell your mother I’m passing her to my friends tonight. No Igbo sounds please! Tueh”.

Easter Message: Let's Keep Hope Alive, El-Rufai Tells Christians

Mrs El-Rufai, who was tagged in some of the tweets, stated that; “All you people talking about @B_ELRUFAI, Don’t @ me. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. All is fair in love and war. My belief: Respect everyone, but take no shit from anyone. I didn’t see any threats of rape. I would never condone that.”

The First Lady later tweeted; “When I posted the tweet below, I assumed it was just the usual Twitter gbas-gbos. Having read the tweets chronologically, I have had conversations with Bello. Never ever should sexual abuse be employed as ammunition in public/ private exchanges, no matter the provocation. “I can see how my tweet may have come across, and I apologise to those who were offended by it. I say once again, that I’d never condone sexual abuse in any shape or form.”

