Empire Actor, Jussie Smollett Had Sexual Relationship With Alleged ‘Attacker’ – Source

More information is seeping out that Jussie Smollett and one of his Nigerian attackers knew each other and carried on some type of relationship prior to the allegedly violent beat down in January 2019.

According to DailyMail, Smollett and one of the Nigerian-American brothers at the heart of the explosive case, Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo, frequented an upscale gay bathhouse in Chicago.

This contributes to the narrative of a close friendship. In 2019, multiple outlets reported the Osundairo brothers were extras on the set of “Empire” and that the three would often work out together.

The Daily News stated that records from the unnamed bathhouse can be subpoenaed to prove that Smollett and Abel Osundairo were, at the very least, close friends.

“They used to party together, and he had a sexual relationship with (Abel). They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits],” a source told Page Six.