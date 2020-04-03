English Premier League Suspended Indefinitely Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Premier League has disclosed that the 2019/2020 season has been postponed indefinitely over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The English top-flight announced that it is committed to returning only ‘when it is safe and appropriate to do so’ due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world.

Officials from all 20 English top-flight clubs spoke over a conference call on Friday and decided that the previous date of resumption was impossible.

The League announced that any return to play will only be with the “full support of the Government and when medical guidance allows.”