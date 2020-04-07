Entertainment

Eniola Badmus Breaks Silence, Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Arrest

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has finally broken her silence following the arrest and prosecution of her friend, Funke Akindele and her husband.

Recall Funke and her husband, JJC Skillz, were arrested for throwing a party with more than 20 persons in attendance.

The actress had thrown a party for her husband who recently turned a year older, and had many celebrities in attendance.

Read Also: “Everyone Who Attended Funke Akindele’s Trial Should Be Quarantined” – Iyabo Ojo Shares Her Observation

Eniola, who is a friend to Funke and was slammed some weeks back for not self-isolating upon returning from the UK, took to her Instagram page to announce that her heart is broken.

She captioned her post “💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 @funkejenifaakindele

