Eniola Badmus Reveals Her Wish For April; Gives Updonate On Her Health Condition

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus took to Instagram to reveal her wish for the new month of April and to give an update on her health condition days after she returned from the United Kingdom.

The actress shared a post stating that she was hoping the coronavirus pandemic will be a prank when she wakes up on the 1st day of the month.

In her words,

“Waking up on April Fool’s day hoping this has all been a prank”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress has been keeping her fans updated about her health condition.

In a new post, the actress noted that she is still hale and hearty and it is her 14th day of quarantine.

