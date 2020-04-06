Enlighten Violators Of Lockdown, Shehu Sani Urges Security Agencies

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has urged security agencies to enlighten citizens who violate the lockdown order of the government in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

This is coming following public outcry on social media over treatment being meted by security agencies to violators of the lockdown.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Hails Fayemi For Appointing Fayose, Others Into COVID-19 Mobilisation Committee

According to the former lawmaker from Kaduna on his official Twitter page, violators of the lockdown should be treated with civility and continuously enlightened to respect the directives being given.

See his tweet below: