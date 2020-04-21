Entertainment Personality, Soso Soberekon Slams Lesbians

Soso Soberekon has shared his thoughts about women who can call themselves boss ladies.

According to Soso Soberekon, a woman who is financially independent and not a beggar is the type of woman who gets to call herself a boss lady.

In his words;

”A boss lady is a woman who is physically, financially and academically sound. not one lesbian beggar with a chain on her leg .”

His post has since gotten many talking on Instagram. Guys, what do you think about this post?