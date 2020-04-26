Enthusiastic Wizkid Fan Gets Physical Over Argument (Video)

An enthusiastic Wizkid fan has been caught on video getting physical with another fan in an argument that concerns Wizkid and Davido.

In the video shared, the unidentified Wizkid fan had been spotted breaking a bottle on the other man who was equally enthusiastic about Davido.

The argument over who is greater between the two artists has been something that many Nigerians are now used to.

While the two singers have many times cleared the air on their relationship and career, enthusiastic fans as such in the video still go extreme to prove their points.

Watch The Video Here: