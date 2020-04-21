Eucharia Anunobi Prays For Innovative Ideas After Lockdown (Video)

Popular Nigerian film star Eucharia Anunobi has taken to Instagram to say some prayers as it is needed for after the lockdown.

Also calling on her fans to remain hopeful and strong, the actress prayed for innovative ideas after the lockdown.

The 54-year-old actress who is also a pastor disclosed that only the ones who have endurance not to give in to the pressure of negativity holds the key to the future.

The actress wrote in part: “With the prophetic oil upon my head, I decree you are coming out of this Pandemic with greater ideas to be distinguished even much more than you have ever been in your career, business, education, ministry etc”

