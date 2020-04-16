Ex-wife, Girlfriend Celebrate Yomi Gold’s 40th Birthday (Photo)

Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Gold’s estranged wife and girlfriend took to their individual Instagram pages to celebrate his 40th birthday in style.

Both women shared photos of the actor accompanied with birthday messages.

The actor’s estranged wife and mother of his two children, Victoria Ige said a word of prayer and she also sent a message to those criticizing her for celebrating his birthday.

While his current girlfriend, Amina flooded her page with his words and she referred to him as her king.

Read Also: Adeniyi Johnson Replies Troll Who Mocked Him Over Failed Marriage To Toyin Abraham

See the post below: