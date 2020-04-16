Entertainment

Ex-wife, Girlfriend Celebrate Yomi Gold’s 40th Birthday (Photo)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Gold’s estranged wife and girlfriend took to their individual Instagram pages to celebrate his 40th birthday in style.

Yomi Gold
Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold

Both women shared photos of the actor accompanied with birthday messages.

The actor’s estranged wife and mother of his two children, Victoria Ige said a word of prayer and she also sent a message to those criticizing her for celebrating his birthday.

Her IG post
Her IG post

Another post
Another post

Her message to social media critics
Her message to social media critics

While his current girlfriend, Amina flooded her page with his words and she referred to him as her king.

See the post below:

Amina’s post
Amina’s post

Her second post
Her second post

 

